Atchison E-Community Program has been offering gap financing loans since 2017. The loans are for small business start-ups, expansions and acquisitions. Businesses like laundromats, coffee shops, wine bars, contractors and hair salons have used this locally controlled, revolving loan fund as gap financing to make their small business ideas work.
In the past five years of operation the Atchison E-Community Program has now closed over 30 loans totally nearly $1.5 million in gap financing for local small businesses.
Currently, the Atchison E-Community's loan portfolio has no failed loans and no accounts past due.
The $1.4+ million in E-Community funds provided by NetWork Kansas has leveraged over $5 million dollars of other funding (partner loans, owner investments).
The City of Atchison’s only financial stake in this program is staff and consultant time in working through the sales, processing, and servicing of the loans.
The City of Atchison has signed the annual agreement with NetWork Kansas to continue the E-Community funding. The agreement is valid from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
