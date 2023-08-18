The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are encouraging citizens to partake in the national observance of Constitution Week, Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 every year.
Patrice Asay, of the Atchison DAR presented some facts about writing the historic document provided by the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution:
> In the Pennsylvania State House, is where the Constitution was signed. That is the same location where George Washington received his commission as Commander of the Army. The place is currenty known as Independence Hall.
> Written, and then signed on September 17, 1787 the Constitution was ratified by nine states in 1788.
> Prepared in secret behind locked doors, and under the watch of military guard.
> The Bill of Rights is comprised of the first 10 amendments that were added in 1791 after some framer delegates at state ratifying conventions agreed it was necessary to describe individual rights.
> There were 55 delegates who attended the Constitutional Convention. Three delegates dissented. John Adams, ambassador to Great Britain and Thomas Jefferson, ambassador to France, both known as "Founding Fathers" did not sign. The oldest delegate was 81-year-old Ben Franklin. The youngest delegate was 26-year-old Jonathon Dayton.
> Of all written Constitutions, the U.S. Constitution is known as the shortest in word-count length and the oldest in age.
> George Washington created Thanksgiving Day as a way to give thanks for the Constitution. The first national Thanksgiving Day was established Nov. 26, 1789.
> At the National Archives in Washington, D.C. the original Constitution is on display. I was moved to Fort Knox for safekeeping after the Japanese bomb attack at Pearl Harbor.
> Throughout its history, there have been more than 11,000 amendments introduced in U.S. Congress. Of these, 33 have gone to the states to be ratified and 27 received the necessary approval from the states to become Constitutional amendments.
Commented