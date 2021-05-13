TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday, May 10 that the Atchison County Courthouse is among the group that Kansas Historical Society has awarded $499,645 in Kansas Rural Preservation Grants to 15 projects in 13 counties, pending approval and allocation of funds.
The grants range from $9,450 to $50,000 and will be used toward structural repairs, roof replacement, window restoration, and masonry repointing.
“Kansas’ beautiful, historic properties play a critical role in our efforts to increase tourism activity statewide and inject dollars into our local economics,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank the Kansas Historical Society for granting communities the resources they need to preserve our state’s unique history for the next generation, and support the kinds of tourism opportunities that will attract new investments, create jobs, and spur economic development.”
The Atchison County Commission Board received an application in February and subsequently applied for the grant funding, according to information from Atchison County Clerk’s Office.
The Kansas Historical Society received 62 applications totaling more than $2.5 million in requests from 37 counties. Program requirements mandated that eligible properties must be in communities with populations of less than 30,000 and that applicants demonstrate the rural character of the community in their application.
Historic properties in smaller, rural locations have unique challenges finding financing for repairs and rehabilitation. The goal of the Kansas Rural Preservation grant is to expand on the funding resources already administered by the State Historic Preservation Office of the Kansas Historical Society with a focus on projects that will have a positive impact on rural communities.
The recipients of the Kansas Rural Preservation subgrants include: Atchison County Courthouse --$9,450; Allen County, the Kress Building in Iola -- $12,429; Dickinson County, the Perring Building in Abilene --$50,000; Douglas County, Baldwin City, Thomas S. McQuillan Farmstead -- $ 45,000 and Elmwood Stock Farm Barn (formerly Reynolds Barn -- $33,448; Gray County, Cimarron, The Cimarron Hotel -- $50,000; Leavenworth County, Leavenworth, Little Stranger Creek Christian Church and Cemetery -- $10,863; Lincoln County, Sylvan Grove, the Behrhorst Bros. Hardware -- $36,000; Marshal County, Marysville, Post Office Block Building --$38,700 and in Frankfort the Historic Frankfort School --$50,000; McPherson County, Marquette, Hans Hanson House (and Cabin) -- $15,000; Miami County, New Lancaster, New Lancaster Grange Hall -- $22,230; Montgomery County, Coffeyville, the Condon National Bank, aka Perkins Building -- $50,000; Stafford County, St. John, Gray Photography Studio and Residence -- $50,000; and Sumner County, 120 S. Washington in Wellington.
This program is being supported through a grant to the Kansas Historical Society from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. Kansas was among eight states to receive the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants in 2020. A total of $4.8 million was awarded in to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across America. Now in its second year, the Paul Bruhn Historical Revitalization Grant program was named for a former executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
Contact the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office at 785-272-8681, ext. 240; or kshs.shpo@ks.gov to find out more about funding programs for historic preservation.
