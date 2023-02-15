Solid waste

Solid Waste Foreman Jody Goodpasture, left, plans to be on hand to oversee the collected trash disposal process during the upcoming Atchison Countywide Cleanup scheduled for April 21, 22, and 23 at designated times and sites in Effingham and Atchison. 

 File photo

Atchison County is planning to host a countywide clean-up set for the latter part of April in time to showcase the springtime blooms.

The cleanup is scheduled for Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

