Atchison County is planning to host a countywide clean-up set for the latter part of April in time to showcase the springtime blooms.
The cleanup is scheduled for Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.
Solid Waste Director Staci Waggle said the plans are that on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, 22 the Transfer Site No. 1 in Atchison and Transfer Site No. 2 in Effingham will be open to accept trash from the public.
From 8 am. to 4 p.m. on those two days, the Effingham site will be open to accept the regular items like household trash, metal items and tires only -- no rims. No large items like household appliances and furniture.
It will be business as usual between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the main transfer station in Atchison, Waggle said. Where the public can bring household trash, metals, glass and the same types of waste accepted on normal workdays throughout the week.
Between the hours from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Atchison County Recycling Center located along U.S. Highway 73 just west of Atchison city limits there will be a special collection site where the public can drop off their regular household trash and all clean recyclables like glass, aluminum cans, paper and corrugated cardboard.
Waggle credited County Chairman Casey Quinn, for initiating discussion about a countywide cleanup to take the place of the former citywide cleanup in Atchison and some other communities.
Quinn told commissioners at recent meetings she has contacted schools and churches to organize volunteer efforts.
Concerning some other matters of business on Feb. 7, Commissioners:
Approved the hire of David J. Mercier, to serve as 60-day interim administrator at Atchison Sr. Village as recommended by the Atchison Senior Village Advisory Board members. Mercier's hire became effective Feb. 13.
Commissioners also approved a switch in pharmacy providers at Sr. Village as recommended by the Advisory Board to the Troy-based DC Drugs.
