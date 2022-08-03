voting

More than 4,000 turned out to make their vote count for the Aug. 2 Primary Election. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Kansas voters statewide defeated the Value Them Both Amendment that would allow legislators to determine abortion restrictions by about 63 percent, throughout Atchison the measure garnered more positive than negative votes.

The unofficial count for Atchison County was 2,472 yes votes in comparison to 2,449 no votes. The Yes votes prevailed in East Second, East Third, Benton, Center, Grasshopper, Kapioma, Huron, Mt. Pleasant and Shannon precincts.

