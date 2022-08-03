Kansas voters statewide defeated the Value Them Both Amendment that would allow legislators to determine abortion restrictions by about 63 percent, throughout Atchison the measure garnered more positive than negative votes.
The unofficial count for Atchison County was 2,472 yes votes in comparison to 2,449 no votes. The Yes votes prevailed in East Second, East Third, Benton, Center, Grasshopper, Kapioma, Huron, Mt. Pleasant and Shannon precincts.
The majority of "No" votes were cast in advance and the following precincts: West Second, West Third, Only Fourth, North Fifth, South Fifth, Benton 2, Lancaster and Walnut precincts.
Statewide 359,737 voters, about 63 percent marked "No" on their ballots in comparison to the "Yes" 210,323 voters, which is about 37 percent. 359,737
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, serves as the county's chief election officer. Phillips said there are about 11,000 voters within Atchison County boundaries.
"I'm thinking we had over 44 percent voter turnout," Phillips said.
There were 4,984 ballots cast via Election Day in-person, advance mail-outs and in-person advance voters.
"It was a good election turnout," Phillips said. "The election workers made comment about how steady it was at the polls."
Phillips said there will be a canvass of the votes by the Atchison County Commissioners as the Atchison County Canvassing Board during the 1 p.m. commission meeting, Monday, Aug. 8 in the commission room located in the lower level of the courthouse.
The Kansas Secretary of State Office post on facebook that the Advance Mail Ballots postmarked on or before Aug. 2 and received in the respective county clerk's offices by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 will count.
A ballot audit as required by Kansas law was scheduled for Thursday. The audit requirement dictates that 1 percent of ballots cast on or before the election day be subject to audit after Election Day and prior to the canvass. For Atchison County elections, there will not be less than two races and precinct as specified by the state subject to audit for each primary and general election.
Here are Atchison County unofficial results for some local and state positions that will likely appear on the General Election ballots in November:
> Atchison County Commission 1st District:
Tom Lykins, Democrat, (315 votes); and Allen Reavis, (557 votes).
> State Board of Education 1st District:
Jeffrey M. Howards, Democrat, (1088 votes); and Danny Zeck, Republican, (2,340 votes).
Paul Buskirk, Democrat, 372 votes; and Jerry Moran, Republican, incumbent, 2,179 votes.
> United States Representative 2nd District:
Patrick Schmidt, Democrat, 1,097 votes; and Jake LaTurner, Republican, inccumbent, 2,419 votes.
> Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Laura Kelly/David Toland, Democrats, 1,148 votes; and Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer, Republicans, 2,096; Dennis Pyle/Kathleen Garrison, independents, filed by petition on Aug. 1.
Jeanna Repass, Democrat, 1104 votes; and Scott J.Schwab, Republican, 1,265 votes.
Chris Mann, Democrat, 1,117 votes; and Kris Kobach, Republican, 1,215 votes.
Lynn W. Rogers, Democrat, 1,113 votes; and Caryn Tyson, Republican, 1365 votes.
