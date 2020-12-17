Beginning Friday Dec. 18, Atchison County will offer Free drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The testing site is located at the Atchison Event Center parking lot at 710 S 9th St., in Atchison. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Testing will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and is scheduled to be offered through Dec. 31.
The State of Kansas has partnered with GoGetTested.com to bring fast, easy accurate COVID-19 testing to all Kansans.This effort by the state was done to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Atchison County reported 1,014 total cases, with 10 deaths, 5 hospitalizations and 132 active cases as of Wednesday.
The additional testing site also will complement the new quarantine guidelines, where a person who has been exposed but does not have symptoms can test on Day 6 and if a negative result has been received from this test then on Day 8 the person can leave isolation.
People interested can set up an appointment to be tested at www.gogettested.com/Kansas or get in line at the facility. This test is the saliva PCR test and will be sent out for results, that usually take 48-96 hours.
You will access the facility by traveling east on Spring Street from U.S. Highway 73. The City of Atchison will be placing cones and barricades to assist with traffic flow to and away from the facility.
