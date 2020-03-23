As of late Tuesday morning, Atchison County was free of any known COVID-19 infection, but rumors concerning a lack of testing kits circulated throughout the area.
Atchison County Emergency Management on behalf of Lori Forge RN, Atchison County Health Officer, issued a press release to reassure the community there are testing kits and that tests have been administered for persons meeting the criteria.
“Atchison County has yet to receive a positive test,” Forge communicated via the release.
Even though the county remained COVID-19 free, The Center for Disease Control recommended all non-essential gatherings of group events comprised of more than 10 attendees to suspend events in effort to reduce risks of transmission and associated with spreading the infectious disease. As of Saturday, March 21, these types of gathering in all city parks within Atchison County boundaries were suspended. All parks and schools that have playground equipment are closed to the public until further notice. Only park gatherings that have 10 or less attendees spaced six feet apart are allowed. Team practices are suspended until further notice. The suspension comes amid growing concerns from CDC.
However, Forge and Director Wesley Lanter of Emergency Management officials have released a few exceptions, but urge all to practice the social distancing standards.
The exceptions are:
*Childcare locations, residential care centers and group homes according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.
*Law enforcement, jail, or correctional facilities, including any facilities operated by Kansas Department of Corrections.
*Detoxification centers.
*Any facility being used as part of a government or community response to a natural disaster.
*Hospitals, medical facilities, and pharmacies.
*Long term care and assisted living facilities in accordance with KDHE guidelines.
*Retail food establishments, such as grocery and convenience stores as long as social distancing is in practice and there are no self service areas like salad bars, buffets and no self-service of unpackaged foods.
*Shopping malls and other retail establishments as long as there is space enough to accommodate social distancing.
*Manufacturing, processing, distribution and production facilities.
*Utility facilities.
*Funerals or memorial services.
*Essential city and county employees.
Forge offers the following guidelines for persons who are experiencing symptoms of illness.
The first thing is not to panic, and then ask yourself if the symptoms are something that you would normally go to the doctor for.
If you or your loved one has respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath, then Forge recommends you call your primary care provider to determine if the doctor wants to order testing or see you for an office visit.
If not then stay at home, Forge said. Isolate yourself from others present in your home. Forge recommended to stay confined to one room of the house that has access to bathroom facilities and to avoid touching common places where others in the household will touch. Manage fevers with Tylenol unless you are allergic, or a medical reason not to use the medication. Forge urges to drink plenty of fluids and not to miss any meals. In the event, you become short of breath, seek medical attention. Please call first if you can report your symptoms. By making a call ahead of seeing your primary care provider, it will allow the medical team to give you proper instructions so that they can safely expect your arrival.
