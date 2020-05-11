Atchison County Sheriff’s Office
05/07/20 thru 05/07/20
Thursday, May 7
Theft
Gary Mills, Atchison, reported the theft of an 18-foot tandem axle trailer from his property at 102 Myrtle Street in Huron. The trailer is valued at $1,500. An investigation continues.
Saturday, May 9
Theft
Timothy J. Callahan, Lancaster reported a theft of two Stihl chainsaws that occurred possibly during business hours between May 7 and May 9 from Lancaster Oil. The total loss is about $500.
Accident
Joseph B. Hunt, 26, of Doniphan County was transported to Atchison Hospital for treatment of possible minor injury after deputies were dispatched about 6:18 p.m. to 306th and River Road in response to an injury accident. Hunt was northbound along River Road, struck a pothole and lost control of 2000 Ford Ranger pickup. Hunt struck the east ditch and truck became disabled. Deputies issued Hunt a notice to appear in district court for driving without a license and failure to have liability insurance.
Arrest
Andrew Martinez Ramirez, 31, St. Joseph, Mo., issued notice to appear in district court for operating a 2008 GMC Chevrolet Impala without a valid driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.