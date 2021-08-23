FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Gerald L. Deeser, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Ted McCoy reported damages to two pickup trucks parked in the 100 block of South Kansas Avenue in Muscotah. Damages included windshields broken out the trucks and a rear window is missing. The vehicles had been parked for about two years and it is unknown when the damages occurred.
Superintendent Joe Snyder, Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, reported the flashing red light atop westbound stop sign located at 262nd and Ottawa roads was possibly shot that caused damage. Estimated damage is $500.
Jeffrey W. Norris, Atchison, reported a theft of a toiletry bag that contained prescription medication, vitamins, and a half full carton of cigarettes from a vehicle.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Jeffrey W. Norris, Atchison, reported a duffle bag and its contents were taken from a different vehicle than one involved in the previous report. The items taken from the second vehicle included volleyball attire, clothing and shoes. An investigation is ongoing.
A 17-year-old male reported a Chromebook and a textbook, of unknown value, were stolen between the hours of 5-10:30 p.m. from a vehicle parked in the 8000 block of Pratt Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.