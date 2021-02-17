FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Tracey M. Filley, 37, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
Xena M. Spain, 22, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for failure to appear.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
Deputies from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office recovered a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix that had been reported stolen from Hiawatha. The car was found parked in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 59 alongside the highway.
Tiffany L. Hysten, 38, Atchison, was involved in a single vehicle injury accident in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 59.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Anthony M. Barnhart, 34, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for driving on a suspended license.
