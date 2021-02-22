THURSDAY, FEB. 18
Douglas C. Hynek, of Atchison, reported a theft of his 2019 Bulldog 12-foot utility trailer parked a garage across the street from his residence along Pratt Road.
Michael L. and Katherine M. Mullings, Atchison, reported the theft of a 1994 Buick Park Avenue from the U.S. Highway 73 and Thomas Road vicinity in a rural part of the county. The vehicle was recovered two days later.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Jay D. Crandall, 56, Denton, is identified as the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck that struck a black cow about 3 a.m. in the roadway in the 10000 block of Kingman Road. An investigation was conducted to determine is driving under the influence was a factor. Test results are pending. Crandall reported no injuries, but the cow did not survive the accident. Owner of the bovine remained undetermined as of Monday, Feb. 22.
An AT&T employee report the theft of phone line cables from the 1600 block of 274th Road and in the 5600 block of Sheridan Road. The incidents are under investigation.
