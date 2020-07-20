Thursday, July 16 during morning hours, authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Pratt Road about a subject that had reportedly entered a residence without permission and asked residents for gasoline. A neighbored reported to deputies that had seen a blue SUV backed into a vacant lot located east of the residence. Although the individual suspect was not located at the time images of the suspect were available from residential surveillance cameras. About an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office, a resident reported a male subject attempted to enter a residence in the 900 block of Pawnee Road who matched the description of the alleged suspect involved in the prior incident. A resident along Pawnee Road confronted the suspect and told him to leave the proper. It’s alleged the suspect made threats and displayed a gun before he returned to the roadway.
Meanwhile, a female hid nearby. It was along the roadway where the suspect and the female were picked up by a person driving a silver pickup truck southbound along Pawnee Road. Sheriff’s Office authorities worked to follow leads when Atchison Police Department authorities were called to a reported incident that involved an alleged aggravated assault, robbery and carjacking at Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue.
It was later when Sheriff’s Office authorities located and recovered the SUV that was parked south of a residence along Pawnee Road, the vehicle was reported stolen from a location in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Dakota W. Penland, St. Joseph, Missouri. Penland is facing multiple charges that include criminal trespass; attempted aggravated burglary; aggravated assault; felon in possession of a firearm; and felony theft of a vehicle.
