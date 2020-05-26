Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, May 19
Nicholas J. Noll, 39, Cummings, was arrested on an Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated assault and battery for a May 14 incident when deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 1400 block of 262nd Road. When deputies initially arrived at the scene, Noll was not present.
Friday, May 22
Jesse L. Ferris, 30, Hiawatha, was arrested for a district court warrant.
Joshua D. Pace, 34, Atchison, was arrested for a district court warrant.
Saturday, May 23
Jeremy V. Wallace, 27, of Leavenworth, was issued a notice to appear for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Sunday, May 24
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investigating the theft of a 1998 Ford Explorer that Michaela R. Wilson, 52, Atchison, reported had been broken into while it was at Atchison State Fishing Lake located at 11692 Pawnee Road. The items reportedly taken include two sub woofers, a car stereo, car battery, and the vehicle’s license plate. The estimated value of the items is about $500.
Jeradon D. Myers, 41, Horton, was arrested for two outstanding district court warrants for failure to appear.
