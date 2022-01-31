TUESDAY, JAN. 25
Jeremy D. Schletzbaum, 37, Atchison, reported damage and theft of an irrigation pivot irrigation system located at 310th Road and Kansas Highway 7. Wires were cut from the pivot system, and from at least three control boxes. The estimated damages cost is in a range from $2,000 to $3,000.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Michael A. Wright II, 24, Olathe, was arrested for an Atchison County District warrant for failure to appear in district court.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Caiden Casella, 18, Shawnee, was arrested for driving under the influence at 330th and Sedgwick roads where he was found to be asleep at the wheel in wrong lane of traffic.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
A 21-year-old Atchison female reported she was a victim of battery that occurred at 8344 Fremont Street. The victim reported another female at the residence punched her in the face after a dispute about property. Investigation was launched.
Gary Merz, Muscotah, reported that the theft of a log splitter from a yard. The value of the splitter is about $1,000. The theft is under investigation.
Alex F. Cummings reported a theft of about 200 pieces of lumber stolen sometime between Jan. 29-30. The theft is under investigation.
