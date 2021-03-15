FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Troy K. Scholz, Lancaster, reported a theft of a silver, 14-foot rowboat from a pond located in the 10000bloc of Greely Road. An investigation is ongoing.
Nico. R. Munson., 21, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13,
Maddysen Wilderson, Everest, and Gary Swendson, Horton, were identified as the drivers involved in collisions with a deer in the 18000 block of U.S. 159 Highway north of Muscotah. Swendson was transported by Horton EMS to Hiawatha Hospital for examination of possible non-life threatening injuries.
MONDAY, March 15, 2021
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the thefts of fiber cable and a BD7 Fiber Pad enclosure owned by Century Link Telecommunications Company. The property was located near 206th and Rawlins roads near Potter.
