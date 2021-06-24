TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Steven J. Lee, Atchison reported the theft of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck and an attached 1974 Carrier King trailer from the 218th and Sheridan roads vicinity. Both the truck and trailer have since been recovered. The investigation is continuing.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2,
David W. Chapman, 51, Lancaster, was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear. Chapman was released to the Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
Marissa M. Vanwey, 29, Atchison, was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear. Vanwey was released to Atchison County Jail.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Charles W. Walker Jr. 35, Atchison, was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear. Walker was released to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Gary D. Bulla, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison District Court for driving a vehicle with a valid license. The notice arose from a traffic stop in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 59 for traffic infractions.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Ronald K. Berrye, 23, Leavenworth, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant. Berrye was released to Atchison County Jail.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Trevis J. VanWinkle, 47, Topeka, was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear. VanWinkle was released to the Atchison County Jail.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Steven M. Rule Jr. 35, Topeka, was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear. Rule was released to Atchison County Jail.
