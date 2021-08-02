TUESDAY, JULY 27
The Atchison County Road and Bridge Department representatives reported damage to a guardrail to the Independence Bridge in the 9000 block of River Road after it was apparently struck by a vehicle. An investigation is continuing.
Willie E. Heard, 33, Olathe, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Lacey N. Betts, 30, Muscotah, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Ronnie L. Scofield, 39, Rushville, Missouri, was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scofield was transported and released to the Atchison County Jail.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Charles A. Norman, 37, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
Diondra D. Oliver, 27, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Phyllis F. Chapman, Effingham, reported a suspected hit and run damage to a gate and fence that appears to have been struck by a vehicle sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. July, 31 and midnight Sunday along the 1100 block of 262nd Road. A broken fence and bent gate comprise an estimated $200 worth of damages.
Pamela Hall, Atchison, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander while parked at a residence in the 4200 block of Ottawa Road.
