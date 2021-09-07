MONDAY, AUG. 30
An Atchison County Road and Bridge Department representative reported criminal damage to property was done to a stop sign light facing eastbound traffic in the 16000 block of 262nd Road. The cost of damage is about $70.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
Atchison County Deputies responded to burglary alarm at Heritage Tractor John Deere in the 1700 block of 286th Road. Deputies determined entry gained through broken door. Cash and transfer pumps were reported stolen. Investigation is ongoing.
A St. Louis Catholic Church representative, 11000 block of Morton Road, reported the theft of a John Deere zero turn mower and a STIHS MS 170 chainsaw. The stolen items are valued to be about $8,000. The mower was recovered in Doniphan County.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Angela J. Dugger, 46, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
John W. Workman, 31, Kansas City, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
A United States Postal Service representative reported damage to a bulletin board at the Effingham Post Office located at 407 Main Street in Effingham.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Kristina N. Hewitt, Atchison, was identified as the operator of a southbound 2119 Honda Civic along the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 59 that was struck by an unknown white sedan that failed to stop at a stop sign located at 274th Road. The white sedan fled the accident scene. Hewitt’s vehicle sustained minor damages and no injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.
