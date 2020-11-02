THURSDAY, Oct. 29
William C. Hawk, 67, Effingham, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for driving under the influence in connection with an incident that occurred April 10.
Byron C. Farr, 32, Leavenworth, arrested for Atchison County District Court Warrant for probation violation.
Joseph J. MCoy, 37, Atchison, arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant.
Gregory M. Denton, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant.
SATURDAY, Oct. 31
Scott Patrick Lee Ford, 20, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.
