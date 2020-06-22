FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Travis Mathew Grahem, 40, Holton, arrested for domestic battery and rape in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Road. Deputies responded to the scene about 10 p.m. after a reported assault, and determined there had been an altercation between two subjects and an assault. Grahem was arrested on the scene and later booked into the Atchison County Jail. The investigation continues.
Thomas R. Turner, 19, Atchison, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant issued from Atchison County District Court. Turner was taken to the county jail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Allison Marie Kinsey, 49, and Timothy A. Gemme, 30, both of Rocky Ford, Colorado, were arrested as the result of a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Main Street in Atchison. Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Kinsey was arrested for possession of a stimulant, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Kinsey was taken to the county jail. Gemme, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction, and was released to Doniphan County authorities.
Dakota C. Knight, 23, Leavenworth, was arrested after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Raven Hill Road. Knight was issued citation for driving while suspended, no insurance, an expired registration, and for an outstanding district court warrant for failure to appear. Knight was taken to the county jail.
