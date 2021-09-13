FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
A Leavenworth County Council on Aging vehicle reported stolen was recovered in the 5000 block of River Road in Atchison County. Leavenworth County authorities were contacted and the vehicle was towed back to that jurisdiction. Earlier in the week prior to discovery of the vehicle, Leavenworth County authorities reported three vehicles were stolen from the agency. Authorities confirmed the recovered vehicle was one of the three stolen.
Kansas City, Missouri-based Vance Brothers Paving representatives reported items were stolen from company work trucks while parked in 286th and Finney roads vicinity located in rural Atchison County. The list of stolen items include two Blue Parrot headsets, a pair of gloves, two phone chargers, a STIHL leaf blower, about five gallons of diesel fuel – siphoned from a drum roller, a 12-pack case of 11 oz. bottles of Blaster Lubricant and a 12-pack case of 11 oz. bottles of Champion starting fluid. Estimated value of the stolen items is $800. An investigation is ongoing.
Shane Lawrence, 44, Atchison, Kansas, was booked into Atchison County Jail after a traffic stop in the 900 block of Main Street in Atchison. Lawrence was arrested for driving while license is revoked; for driving a stolen motorcycle – reported stolen on July 17 out of Lafayette County, Missouri; possession of Stolen Property and interference with law enforcement.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Trevor L. Kiehl, 28, Atchison, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Commercial Street for driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Bobby C. Moore, 72, Holton, reported a catalytic converter valued at $1,000 had been cut and stolen from a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the vicinity of 262nd and Anderson roads. An investigation is ongoing.
A 17-year-old Circleville male, reported items were stolen from inside his 2004 GMC Sierra that included $270 cash, a blue Adidas backpack that contained a Lenovo laptop owned by the Washburn Institute of Technology, a gray backpack that contained an iPad, three new brake pads and a hand held vehicle tuner stolen from the tool box located in the bed of his truck that was parked in the 262nd and Anderson roads vicinity. The estimated loss is $2,000. An investigation is continuing.
