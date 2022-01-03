FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Kyle P. Vollmer, Atchison, reported the theft of two batteries removed a center pivot irrigation system located in along a segment of 322nd Road, between Labette and McPherson roads vicinity. The value of the stolen batteries is about $1,000. Similar crimes that have involved wiring removed from center pivot irrigation systems have also occurred in Doniphan County.
John Elifrits, Cummings, reported unknown suspects entered private property and stole a 2021, 12-foot long utility trailer with side and rear-drop gates. The value of the trailer is $2,000.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
Charles L. Rogers, 30, Mission, was arrested for a Douglas County District Court warrant for a charge of probation violation.
Kevin Lee Berning was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30, 2021
Drew Hoffman, 26, Wathena, was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after deputies responded about 5:45 a.m. along River Road east of the Independence Creek Bridge about a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies allege that Hoffman left the roadway toward the north, drove through a barbed wire fence and into the brush. Although it is unknown when the accident occurred, deputies found Hoffman asleep in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.