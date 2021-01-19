TUESDAY, JAN. 12
James Glisson, 21, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic stop for infractions and subsequent investigation in the 2300 block of 210th Road.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
Destiny Burdick, 29, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear.
Corey T. Jones, 35, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
Brandon L. Medicine Horse, 31, Topeka, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
Robert M. Smith, Atchison, reported his home in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 59 was burglarized.
