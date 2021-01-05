WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Tabetha J. Schmelzle, 44, Atchison, was arrested for an outstanding Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Dannielle C. Brown, 44, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested after a DUI investigation was conducted after deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Sherman Road, near Smart Warehousing, where it was reported about 6 p.m. that a minivan was in a ravine. Brown was arrested, and booked into the Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
Eric S. Davenport, 32, Horton, was arrested about 7:41 a.m. for a Nemaha County District Court warrant for failure to appear in Nemaha court. It was during his arrest when deputies discovered a firearm that had serial numbers removed and an open container of alcohol. Davenport was booked into the Atchison County Jail.
Deputies are investigating a hit and run accident that reportedly occurred about 7:28 p.m. at 278th Road and Elm Drive vicinity in rural Atchison County. An unknown vehicle, described as white four-door sedan, slid off the roadway after it failed to negotiate a curve and struck an AT&T junction box and caused damage. The unidentified driver of the vehicle managed to re-gain control from the slide-off and continued westbound along 278th Road.
