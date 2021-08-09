WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
A 74-year-old male required medical treatment of injuries after deputies from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 3900 block Kansas 116 Highway. Deputies determined the man’s injuries arose from a fight between the injured man, a 48-year-old male and a 27-year-old male. Reports have been forwarded to the Atchison County Attorney.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Emily D. Burnett, 29, Leavenworth, was issued a notice to appear for driving without a valid driver’s license, expired registration, and no proof of insurance.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Elmer E. Stewart, Troy, reported a theft of an automobile tow dolly from the 400 block of High Street in Lancaster. The value of the dolly is $800. An investigation continues.
Justin Michael Wuerfele, 44, was arrested for a Coffey County District Court warrant and a city of Horton Municipal Court warrant.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Bryan R. Gammon, 39, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for failure to report an accident, and was also arrested for a warrant for failure to appear in district court that concerns an unrelated matter.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Jason S. Lindsey, 46, Effingham was identified at the driver of a car involved in a single vehicle injury accident in the 1100 block of Kansas Highway 9.
