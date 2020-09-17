MONDAY, Sept. 14
Herzog Construction Company representatives reported the theft of a 2005 Wacker White LTC4L Light Plant that was stolen Friday, Sept. 11 from the area of U.S. Highway 59 and Kansas Highway 116. The estimated value of the light plant is $6,000. Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities are investing the incident.
Jennifer L. Blair-Nobles, 56, of Lawrence, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
Ebony N. Knott, 42, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
