SATURDAY, NOV. 6
About 7p.m. the Atchison County Communications Center received several calls about a hit-and-run vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Pratt Road in a rural part of the county. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark, gray colored Honda Civic. The vehicle was northbound along Pratt Road when it left the roadway and struck a power pole. The accident caused an electrical outage in the area. The suspect was last see eastbound along Country Club Road. Anyone with information is urged to call the communications center at 913-367-4323.
Raymond Fink, 18, Atchison, was arrested for driving under the influence, open container, and minor in possession of alcohol after a traffic stop in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 73 south of Atchison.
MONDAY, NOV. 8
Charles Cody VanPetten, 43, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failing to report to the Atchison County Jail for a theft and forgery that was reported Oct. 4 from a residence in the 9000 block of Ottawa Road. Items reported stolen included cash, weed eater, pole saw, air compressor, a television and a check. An investigation is ongoing.
Madelyn Criqui, Topeka, was westbound when she swerved to miss a deer in the roadway at 2100 block of Kansas Highway 116 in a rural part of the county. The evasive action caused her travel off the left side of the highway where she struck a metal post and went westbound into the grass and airborne across a creek before the vehicle came to rest in a grassy area along the opposite side. Criqui was transported by Atchison County EMS after she complained of back pain.
Collin M. Allergeilgen, Hanover, was identified as the driver of a 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck owned by Juneman Excavation, Inc. that fell through the decking of a small, wooden, township bridge along 222nd Road between Barton and Bourbon Roads.
Andrew J. Banker, 37, Hutchinson, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
