MONDAY, Aug. 31
Frank J. Busenbarrick, 56, Atchison, arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrants for contempt of court.
SUNDAY, Aug. 30
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigations are ongoing concerning two thefts reported.
A 63-year-old male reported a burglary and theft of a residence within a time frame between 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 and 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 in the 3000 block of Osborne Road. Stolen from the residence were three rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and a trail camera. The value of the stolen items is about $900.
A 48-year-old Horton man reported the theft of a 19193 Thunderbird from his property located at 113 Kansas Avenue in Muscotah. The vehicle was last seen April 1.
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
Jessica N. Mottin, 31, Ocala, Florida, was arrested for two district court warrants for failure to appear.
An 11-year-old juvenile was taken into custody in the 300 block of Seabury Street in Effingham, after reported as a runaway from Leavenworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.