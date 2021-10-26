MONDAY, OCT. 25
A representative of the former Huron School reported someone broke into the old Huron School building and damaged multiple items between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 in Huron.
Collin Sheeley, rural Nortonville, reported a 1973 John Deere 4430 tractor stolen from a shop building located along the 10000 block of 242 Road, Nortonville.
Atchison County Road and Bridge reported the thefts of three stop signs and one metal sign post along 254th Road at the intersections of Cheyenne and Clay roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.