FRIDAY, JULY 2
Henry E. Fulk, of Atchison, reported an identity theft.
Arthur Lee Bryant, 45, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery at 119 Riverfront Road after being involved in a domestic incident earlier in the 6000 block of Sherman Road. Bryant was also arrested for two outstanding Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in court.
Robert J. Kramer, 50, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for driving without a valid driver’s license in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 59 in rural Atchison County.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Heather L. Callahan reported an attempted theft of a 2000 GMC pickup. The vehicle’s ignition was damaged while parked at Lancaster Oil. An investigation is ongoing.
Walter Hugh Taylor, 43, was arrested for theft of a trail camera that was reported stolen June 28 from the 18000 block of 262nd Road in rural Atchison County. Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered the camera from the suspect vehicle. The investigation is continuing. Taylor was also arrested for driving while suspended.
