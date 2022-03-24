MONDAY, MARCH 21
William J. Falk, Atchison, was the driver of a dump truck loaded with gravel along the 1900 block of Sedgwick Road that went out of control and overturned onto its driver's side. Falk suffered arm injuries and was transported to Amberwell Atchison by Atchison County EMS.
