FRIDAY, APRIL 23
USD 377 reported damage to a slide on the playground at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Gary E. Vandruff, 30, Muscotah, reported damage done to flowers and bushes at 110 East Sixth Street in Muscotah.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Jeffrey K. Henning, Effingham, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint in connection with an incident that occurred at a residence in the 11000 block of 242nd Road.
