The following is the Atchison County Sheriff report for this week:
On 03/24/2021 around 8:00 PM, Kenneth W. Scott 61yo of Atchison, KS was arrested for driving under the influence by Sheriff’s deputies & KHP after arriving at the Atchison County Jail to arrange a surety bond for an inmate.
On 03/24/2021 at 09:54 AM, Christopher. J. Brassfield., 38 of Robinson, KS was arrested on an Atchison County District Warrant for Failure to Appear.
On 03/23/2021, Atchison County Sheriff's Office Deputies assisted Kansas Department of Children and Families at a welfare check on a juvenile in the 1000 block of south 10th Street, Atchison, KS. During the check, Deputies determined that probable cause for a search warrant was necessary, and later executed the warrant. Gary D. Brown Jr, 21, of Atchison was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and no drug tax stamp. Payton M. Wenzl, 21, of Atchison was arrested for possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On 03/22/2021 at approximately 7:30 PM, Annette L Young (55) of Cummings, KS reported criminal damage to a mailbox.
On 03/22/2021 at approximately 5:37 PM, Nextera Energy reported the theft of two 16 foot gate panels that occurred in the 1000 Block of Clay Road in rural Atchison County, KS. No suspect.
On 03/20/2021 Shelby Gatewood, of Atchison, KS, reported the theft of a 22. caliber revolver from the backseat of his pickup while at a residence in rural Potter, Kansas. The handgun was in a bag containing ammo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.