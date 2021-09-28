THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
An investigation was launched after deputies responded to the area of 244th and River Road in response to the report of a burnt 1998 green Subaru Legacy. The vehicle had not been reported as stolen, but the registered owner claimed the vehicle was sold several months prior to its discovery in burnt condition.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Alex M. Wall, 29, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested fro two Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court.
Matthew T. Billington, 40, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure it appear in district court.
