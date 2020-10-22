TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Jack W Campbell, 18, Atchison, was stopped for a traffic violation in the 17000 Block of US 73 Highway in rural Atchison County. Campbell was issued a notice to appear for possession of alcohol.
Charles A. Farthing, 31, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Atchison County District Court.
Catherine Gonzales, 50, Atchison, KS was arrested for failure to appear warrant.
Traechelle M. Gillum, 30, Midwest City, Oklahoma, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for a failure to appear in court.
Marcus C. Jones, 22, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for a failure to appear warrant.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
Justin A. Coffelt Jr., 19, Holton, was arrested for Atchison County District Court Warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.