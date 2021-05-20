FRIDAY, MAY 14
Randall L. Gilliland, 65, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for driving without a valid drivers’ license at the result of a traffic stop in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 73.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Amanda C. Williams, 25, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in connection with a disturbance in Lancaster.
MONDAY, MAY 17
Vector Construction, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported the theft of hand tools and equipment from 15662 258th Road in Cummings vicinity. The theft occurred about 7 a.m. Authorities on lookout for unknown person of interest seen driving a Ford 450 flatbed dually pickup with fuel tank in truck bed. To report information call Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4232.
THURSDAY, May 20
Xena M. Spain, 22, Leavenworth was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.