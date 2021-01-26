TUESDAY, JAN. 19
Timothy W. Stafford, 57, Rushville, Missouri, reported a case of identity theft.
Justen L. Hauk, 32, Wichita, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant.
James D. Smith, 44, Topeka, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
Susan M. Blanc, Atchison, reported a theft of a 9mm handgun that occurred sometime between Dec. 20, 2020 and Jan.20 from her residence. An investigation is ongoing.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Nathan James Bowen, 37, Rushville, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Nicholos W. Norton, 42, Elwood, was cited for driving with a suspended license, no turn signal and for an expired registration.
