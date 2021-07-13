FRIDAY, JULY 9
Jimmy D. Bowen, 19, Muscotah, was arrested for failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Gerald E. Gerhardt, 68, Holton, was arrested for driving under the influence and for transporting an open container after he was involved in a rollover injury accident in the U.S. Highway 159 and 250th Road in rural Atchison County. After his release from medical treatment, Gerhardt was taken to Atchison County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.