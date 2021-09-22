SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Casey Cane Jordan Crawford, 28, Atchison, was arrested a short distance from a disabled vehicle near the Leavenworth County line in rural Atchison County for theft of the vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, fleeing ans attempt to elude, interference with law enforcement officer, operating a vehicle with not valid license and several traffic infractions. Crawford was taken to Atchison County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.