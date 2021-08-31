WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Deputies responded to Walmart after stolen property was found in the recycling bin. Deputies recovered numerous items reported stolen from multiple vehicles.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
George E. Nicholas reported a knife was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 1600 block of Parkview Street. The item has since been recovered.
Steven W. Walz, of Westside Veterinary Clinic, reported a theft of checks from a mailbox in the 1700 block of 289th Road. The items have been recovered.
Trevis J. Vanwinkle, 47, Topeka, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court.
A 17-year-old male, of Effingham, was arrested for three separate counts of criminal sodomy of a 14-year-old male acquaintance for incidents that occurred in the months of June and July. The suspect was released to juvenile intake.
