SATURDAY, DEC. 12
Jaurrice D. Maag-Downing, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for failure to appear in district court.
Morrio T. Moore, 36, Atchison, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license and transporting an open container.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
Timothy D. Bell, Atchison, reported the theft of a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, white in color. The owner conveyed his belief that theft occurred about 1 a.m. from the 7000 block of Rawlins Road. An investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified at the time.
Alexzander S. Green, 24, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Atchison County District Court.
