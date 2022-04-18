TUESDAY, APRIL 12
Timothy W. Grafke, 49, Atchison, was identified as the driver arrested for aggravated assault, criminal threat, and reckless driving after his vehicle was involved in a collision in the Walmart parking lot.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Jordan H. Albright, 35, Atchison, was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Street for an Arrest and Detain Warrant for bond violation from Atchison County Community Corrections.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Raymond M. P. Fink, 19, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Sidney Darrenkamp, 22, Atchison, was arrested for fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and multiple traffic infractions and an active Arrest and Detain Order for probation violation, after the vehicle she drove became disabled in the 234th and Rooks Road vicinity in rural Atchison County. Deputies arrested Darrenkamp as they assisted with a vehicle pursuit initiated by Atchison Police Department.
