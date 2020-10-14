The following is a question-and-answer with Incumbent Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, a Republican, running for his third term to the office. Laurie and Challenger John Calhoon, a Democrat and former sheriff will face off in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
1. How long have you worked in law enforcement and in what capacities?
Approximately 16 years total.
• August 2001-May 2008 Atchison Police Department Patrol Officer, K-9, and Special Response Team.
• 2011-2013 – Part time & Full Time Atchison Police Department Patrol Officer
• 2013 – 2020 (Current) – Sheriff of Atchison County
2. What do you feel are the most important responsibilities of a county sheriff?
The most important responsibilities as the county sheriff are the duties mandated by state statute. These requirements take priority over all other duties conducted on a day-to-day basis. A few of these duties mandated by state statute are:
• Duties, responsibilities and liabilities of a county jail. Caring for inmates (meals, medical care, safe living, etc…)
• Maintaining an inmate calendar/inmate records & providing copies to the courts
• Serving and executing Process, writs, precepts, and orders.
• Preserve the peace in the county.
Fiscal responsibility is also very important as well. However, if you do not do what law requires, it can become very expensive for a county.
3. What experiences and/or training qualifies you for this position?
• 17 year career in law enforcement
• 7 ½ Years as Sheriff of Atchison County
• High School & College Education
• National Sheriff’s Institute (NSI) Graduate
• Certified Public Manager & Graduate of Kanas Law Enforcement Leadership Academy of the KU Public Management Center
4. What are your most notable achievements in law enforcement?
• The hard work of employees being rewarded and recognized, I consider to be achievements. One deputy, earned Narcotics Officer of the Year from the Kansas Narcotics Officers Association and two deputies earn the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award (VFW). The previous Undersheriff earned national recognition for “Humane Law Enforcement Award” for leadership in combating illegal animal abuse from the HSUS.
• Bringing the Sheriff’s Office into the 21st Century. Being part of the 800 MHz radio system project for Atchison County. Making it possible for all public safety agencies to communicate on one radio system in Atchison County. All agencies have the ability to communicate to one another.
• Taking a stance against drug trafficking in Atchison County. Most drugs ever taken off the street by the Sheriffs’s Office.
5. What are three most important issues that need to be addressed regarding Atchison County law enforcement at present and/or within the near future? How do you expect to address those issues?
• Mental Health is the top issue across the nation. According to KDADS 17% of inmates incarcerated in jails, suffer from serious mental illness and nearly 72% of those with serious mental illness in jail, also have a co-occurring substance use disorder. This becomes a problem for county jails on many levels. Requires more training for staff, provide proper medical care, proper medication and accommodations for the safety and care of the individuals while incarcerated. All of these issues come with a cost to the taxpayers.
• Infrastructure: The Atchison County Jail is now 20 years old and is due for technology upgrades, security hardware upgrades, and updating other obsolete components of the security of the jail.
• COSTS: There is a cost to doing business and operating a jail is no exception. Inmate medical, inmate meals, utilities, hygiene, maintenance, and the list goes on. In the past few years, we had the highest population ever in the Atchison County Jail. We had to utilize other county jails for housing inmates. The future population of the jail is also unpredictable. We are always looking for ways to minimize these costs but of these costs are out of our control and unpredictable.
6. What motivates your desire to be Atchison County Sheriff?
• First, would be the support from my family. My wife and my children are in this as much as I am and I cannot thank them enough.
• Having motivated, eager, and dedicated employees who want to make a difference in the community.
• Knowing what we have achieved in the last 7 ½ years speaks for itself. We have many great plans for the future and want to see the success continue.
7. Do you have any plans to improve or remedy law enforcement and public safety concerns in Atchison County?
• Since taking office in 2013, we have continuously improved law enforcement and public safety concerns. We have doubled the amount of patrol deputies and provided them with the proper equipment to protect the county.
• We have made a huge impact on the illegal drug sales in Atchison County by being the only agency to actively investigating drug dealers in the community.
• We will continue to address any concerns that may arise in the future
8. What’s your background like family, schools attended and ties to the community?
• Married with two children and lifelong residents of Atchison County
• Attended Martin East & West, Atchison Junior High School, and MH-MA. After Graduating high school, Graduated from Pittsburg State University, Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, and the KU Public Management Center.
