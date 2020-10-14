The following is a question-and-answer with Atchison County Sheriff Candidate John Calhoon, a Democrat, who is challenging Incumbent Sheriff Jack Laurie. Calhoon formerly served the post from 1994 until 2013.
1. How long have worked in law enforcement and in what capacities?
I have worked continuously in Law Enforcement since June of 1985 at both the municipal government level and county government level as a Dispatcher, Corrections Officer, Police Officer, Sgt., Captain, Asst. Chief, and Chief of Police. I was honored to serve as Atchison County Sheriff from 1994 until 2013.
2. What do you feel are the most important responsibilities of a county sheriff?
To protect and serve all individuals in a respectful and impartial way, regardless of their race, gender, national origin, economic status, etc. In addition, carrying out the statutory duties of the Office of Sheriff without violating Constitutional Rights.
3. What experiences and/or training qualifies you for this position?
During my 35 years, I have received thousands of hours of continuing education in all aspects of Law Enforcement, Corrections, Leadership, Supervision, Investigations. Once you are a certified law enforcement officer in Kansas, you are mandated to have a minimum of 40 hours of annual training each year thereafter. My mandated training after completing the Kansas Law Enforcement Basic Training accounts for 1,360 hours. I have supervised and/or worked hundreds of major cases including, murders, robberies, rapes, fatality accidents, money laundering, etc.
4. What are your most notable achievements in law enforcement?
Leading the efforts of building a much needed law enforcement center. Serving as President of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association, Establishing a well respected Sheriff’s Office, both locally and statewide. I served on many local civic groups, and several state boards that benefited our community greatly. I instructed well over 1,000 5th grade students the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which included A.C.E.S, U.S.D. 409 and A.C.C.M.S students.
5. What are the three most important issues that need to be addressed regarding Atchison County law enforcement at present and/or within the near future? How can you expect to address those issues?
* Enhance and improve the recent 1.5 million dollar radio communications system. There are numerous local and surrounding first responder/public safety agencies that are unhappy about the restrictions currently in place.
* Re-establishing the trust and cooperation with numerous other entities that the Sheriff’s Office is expected to work with on a daily basis.
* Find ways to curtail the spending of your tax dollars. This can be immediately achieved by showing respect and trusting those that want to do the best for the individuals in which they serve. We must unite and respect each other’s opinion, even when we disagree. I grew up in a family of nine with a stay at home mother and a working blue collar father. With that being said, I know the value of a dollar and what it means to do more with less, and even many times without. I have historically written many grants to obtain quality safety equipment for the men and women that work hard to serve and protect you each and every day. When your taxes increase, so does mine!
6. What motivates your desire to be Atchison County Sheriff?
I am motivated by the many leaders that have approached me with concerns of how they have been treated and how much harder it is to do their job. I have a love for humanity and miss the many people and communities that I recently served for many years. I am honored to have the support of Police Chief Mike Wilson, Fire Chief Ted Graft, Several retired KBI Agents, Retired Highway Patrol Capt. Scott Morris, Retired Trooper J.T O’Grady, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, and Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
7. Do you have any plans to improve or remedy law enforcement and public safety concerns in Atchison County?
In addition to what I have already stated, I have had numerous meetings with successful and respected leaders to share resources and improve public safety by working together.
8. What’s your background like family, schools attended and ties to the community?
We chose to make Atchison County our home in 1994. My wife Brenda and I have been married for 32 years and have three grown children and two grandchildren. All of them attended U.S.D. # 409 and/or MH-MA and currently reside in Atchison County. My oldest son, Daris graduated from Benedictine College with a degree in Accounting and Finance and is married to Lacey Behler-Calhoon, Collin is employed by Sweet Pro Feeds in Horton, and Carlee recently graduated from Washburn University and is employed by Amberwell Health (Atchison Hospital) as a Radiologic Technologist. Carlee recently married Wyatt Funk. We currently own two homes outside of Atchison. Let me not fail to mention my two precious grandchildren, Adelynn, and Alex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.