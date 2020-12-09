COVID-19 cases across Kansas and in Atchison County have continued to spike considerably in recent days.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID update on Wednesday, there have been 179,803 cases statewide, 5,654 hospitalizations, 1,941 deaths and 696,249 negative tests.
According to Wednesday’s figures, Atchison County was showing 1,012 positive cases, including 10 deaths, 5 hospitalized and 153 active cases.
In neighboring counties: Nemaha County 1,196, Jackson 824, Jefferson 871, Doniphan 571 and Brown 882.
The Center for Disease Control has issued new quarantine guidelines that applies to contacts WITHOUT symptoms. The following was released by the Atchison County Health Department:
7 Day Quarantine (testing and no symptoms)
MUST REMAIN SYMPTOM FREE ON OR AFTER DAY 6 OF EXPOSURE INDIVIDUAL MAY GET A PCR TEST. Make sure that you are getting the correct test, antigen and antibody tests will not be accepted.
If the test is negative and you remain symptom free, you may return to normal activity on Day 8.
If you are still waiting for results on Day 7 you must remain in quarantine until the results are received.
10 Day Quarantine (no testing and no symptoms)
Must remain symptom free for 10 days
ON DAY 11 — You may return to normal activities as long as you remain symptom free
All exposed persons should monitor their symptoms for 14 days from exposure and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.
The disease can still develop through Day 14.
Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities, as well as offender populations in Kansas Department of Corrections prisons, are not eligible for shortened quarantine period.
