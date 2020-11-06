The Atchison County Health Department is reporting a spike in COVID cases to 620 on Friday and another death, for a total of 7.
According to the Atchison County Health Department there are four currently hospitalized and 87 active cases as of Friday.
"We are seeing a dramatic spike in cases. Please be safe, use a mask, social distance and watch out for one another. Don't give up, stay strong and do whatever you can to help protect the community. The holidays are fast approaching and it's very important to start thinking of ways to celebrate while keeping everyone safe and healthy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.