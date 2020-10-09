The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) was awarded a $390,665 grant to provide enhanced fiber broadband service leading through south Atchison to the campus of Amberwell Health (formerly Atchison Hospital).
Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Orders to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50 million in Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) funds to underserved communities across Kansas.
By expanding access to broadband, Governor Kelly’s administration will support economic development opportunities, increase access to health care and education, and promote network affordability for Kansans statewide.
The coalition that is funding the local match of this project is made up of AAEDC, the Atchison Area Community Foundation, Amberwell Health and Rainbow Communications.
Of the $50 million in state-wide CERG awards, over $3.2 million is benefitting broadband expansion projects in Atchison County.
In addition to AAEDC, the communities of Effingham ($1.743 million) and Lancaster ($1.147 million) were each awarded grants for the purpose of expanding fiber to within their city limits, awarded to the cities and Rainbow Communications.
