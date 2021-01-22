Atchison County has now moved to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Vaccine is being delivered in a limited supply on a weekly basis to the Atchison County Health Department. During the first part of Phase 2 persons age 65 and over will be our first priority.
Atchison County will open our local vaccine supply to additional Phase 2 individuals as outlined by the KDHE once the majority of our most vulnerable residents, age 65 and over, have been vaccinated.
The vaccine is being received once a week and is used for vaccination events through the NEK Shot of Hope. These events are by appointment only. Once available vaccine/appointments each week are full, you will not be able to schedule an appointment until more vaccine is delivered. When more vaccine is delivered and appointments are available the county will issue a notice via CodeRed phone calls or via email if you have completed the interest survey at nekshotofhope.org
This process will repeat weekly until everyone has been vaccinated or until vaccine becomes more readily available.
Vaccination will be taking place at the Sophia Center, at 751 S 8th St in Atchison until further notice.
To sign up for CodeRed visit the county website or call 913-804-6131
If you complete the survey at nekshotofhope.org you will receive an email when appointments are available.
There is also a hotline that you can check regularly to see if appointments are available: 913-308-2415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.