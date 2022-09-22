220924srvillage

An Atchison Senior Village staff member interacts with a resident and family members during the Anew Healthcare Management, LLC hosted open house and meet and greet on Sept. 14 at the Atchison County-owned residential care facility. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

County leaders approved the proposed 2023 budget as presented after no comments or objections were heard Tuesday during public hearings concerning an intention to exceed the state's calculated 49.717 Revenue Neutral Rate to avoid an increase in property taxes based on the previous year's mill levy.

The 2023 mill levy will not exceed 51.999, which is a decrease of 2.771 mills for the current year.

