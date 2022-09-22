An Atchison Senior Village staff member interacts with a resident and family members during the Anew Healthcare Management, LLC hosted open house and meet and greet on Sept. 14 at the Atchison County-owned residential care facility.
County leaders approved the proposed 2023 budget as presented after no comments or objections were heard Tuesday during public hearings concerning an intention to exceed the state's calculated 49.717 Revenue Neutral Rate to avoid an increase in property taxes based on the previous year's mill levy.
The 2023 mill levy will not exceed 51.999, which is a decrease of 2.771 mills for the current year.
The mill rate decrease comes by way of the increase of the assessed valuation.
A mil in the 2023 budget carries a value of $202,948. This compares to a value of $184,214 per mill for the 2022 budget.
The assessed valuation of Atchison County is more than $202.9 million. Of that amount, about $6.2 million is subject to the rebate through the Neighborhood Revitalization and Tax Rebate Incentive Program.
The county's budget authority for expenditures in 2023 is more than $20.3 million. Property taxes are expected to generate more than $10.5 million in revenue.
Commissioner Casey Quinn said she's pleased that the county was able to reduce its mill rate for the coming year. She credited the rise in assessed valuation for the decrease. Quinn said the RNR rates do not factor in inflation costs associated with the expenses of operations.
Homeowners of a $100,000 home can expect to pay about $598 on their tax bill for the taxes owed on that home. That will be a decrease of about $32 in comparison to the current year's tax bill for that house.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Unanimously approved a payout from the Emergency Medical Department's budget to purchase a county-owned Base Station Radio to the house at Amberwell Emergency Department for $2,667. The new radio replaces the one in current use at the facility.
> Unanimously approved a $10,033 purchase order from Kastens' Plumbing to install a second air conditioning unit to place in the Atchison County Communications radio building.
