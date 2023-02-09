Atchison County launched a new CivicPlus Website that offers convenient residential access, self-service features and greater transparency.
The newly upgraded website launched Wednesday, Feb. 8 at atchisoncountyks.org.
Atchison County launched a new CivicPlus Website that offers convenient residential access, self-service features and greater transparency.
The newly upgraded website launched Wednesday, Feb. 8 at atchisoncountyks.org.
Atchison County has partnered with CivicPlus, a provider of integrated technology solutions exclusively for local governments, to launch a new, mobile responsive, highly functional civic website. CivicPlus’ content management system will allow Atchison County to accomplish goals to bring a greater transparency of data and documents for residents to increase engagement; offer more dynamic content; and more timely news; or improve administrative efficiencies by implementing a website with resident self-service via its set of robust features, well-designed layout, and functionality.
Director of Product Marketing Jennifer Elliott said in a press release "CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments. We continually invest in our products to strengthen and transform the way local governments work and communicate with their residents and are proud to partner with Atchison County to help them accomplish their goals."
With over 7,500 local government customers, the power of the CivicPlus Civic Experience platform is in its integrated and comprehensive multi-product suite capabilities, that connect municipal employees and elected officials with the residents they represent and serve.
IT Director Wesley Lanter, Atchison County, in the press release described the new Civic Plus website as a tool that will continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community. The County is hopeful the new design will offer a more user-friendly point of access citizens to be able to access accurate content quickly and easily.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.